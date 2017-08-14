Ashdod in Line for 37,000 New Homes

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 5:44 pm |

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon at a signing ceremony Sunday for an agreement to build new apartments in Ashdod. (Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Ashdod is gearing up for a growth spurt.

The city of 250,000, which hasn’t seen much growth in recent years, on Sunday signed an agreement that envisages 36,789 housing units, plus a possible additional of 9,000 in the coming years, Globes said on Monday.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Israel Land Authority will market the first 3,000 new homes in the Lachish Park neighborhood by the end of 2017.

Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant, Israel Land Authority chairman Adiel Shimron and Ashdod Mayor Yehiel Lasri signed the agreement on Sunday with Prime Minister Netanyahu in attendance.

The plan calls for major road and sewage development in Ashdod as well as construction of public areas and welfare and educational facilities including 59 synagogues, 7 mikvaos, schools and classrooms, daycare centers, 14 community centers, 14 sports halls, and six libraries.