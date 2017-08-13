Yitzhar Youth to Be Released After Almost Two Months’ Detention

Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli authorities have decided not to extend the administrative detention of a youth from Yitzhar who has been detained for almost two months.

The announcement came following an appeal to the High Court submitted by the youth’s lawyer, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for his release.

The youth had initially been detained on suspicion of involvement in “Price Tag” terror incidents, but had subsequently been released to house arrest by the courts. However, the very next day, officers from Shin Bet and Israel Police arrived at his house with an administrative detention order for two months.

During the last two months, the youth has been held in isolation and under harsh conditions, despite protests from Ben-Gvir, representing the Honeinu organization.

Ben-Gvir charged that the Shin Bet relied on classified information against the boy, but that his questioning of them revealed that the information supplied by their agents had not been checked and that the sources were of a dubious character.

Furthermore, he said that the charges amounted to nothing more than vandalism, not of a nature serious enough to warrant administrative detention.

Although he will be allowed to leave prison, the youth’s movements will be restricted, including a ban on entry into Yehudah and Shomron.