Yisrael Kristal, the World’s Oldest Man, Niftar at 113

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 12:25 pm |

Yisrael Kristal in his Haifa home in January 2016. (Shula Kopershtouk/AFP/Getty Images)

Yisrael Kristal, the world’s oldest man, was niftar Friday in Eretz Yisrael at the age of 113.

Kristal, whose petirah was reported by Haaretz, achieved a double measure of fame last year: the Guiness Book of World Records certified Kristal as the world’s oldest living man, and in October 2016, he celebrated his bar mitzvah, with a one-century delay.

Kristal was born in Zhernov (Żarnów) Poland in 1903. He turned 13 in 1916, but ­– although he was frum then and has remained frum his entire life – with World War I raging, there were no facilities or opportunities for Kristal to have a Bar Mitzvah celebration.

In 1920, Kristal moved to the Polish city of Łódź, where he married and went into the candy-manufacturing business.

Kristal survived the Holocaust, but his first wife and two children were killed. He rarely spoke about his Holocaust experiences; in an interview several years ago with Haaretz, said that “the events of one day in Auschwitz could fill two books.”

Kristal remarried after the war. In 1950, he left Poland for Israel with his new wife and two children. He settled in Haifa and again went into the candy-manufacturing business.

Last October, when he turned 113, Kristal celebrated his bar mitzvah at the Kosel. Surrounded by numerous friends and family members, including many great-grandchildren, k”ah, Kristal made the brachah of Shehechiyanu and got an aliyah, as the hundreds in attendance threw candies and broke into joyous singing and dancing.

Kristal’s daughter, Shula Kopershtouk, told CBC News at the time: “My father told my son not to take his bar mitzvah for granted, saying that not everyone was lucky enough to have one. He said the same thing to his great-grandsons when they had their bar mitzvahs, so it obviously affected him. Other people boast about their children or grandchildren. I boast about my father.”