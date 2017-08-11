Police Crack Down on Dangerous PA Drivers

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 4:55 am |

The scene of a road accident. (Ichud Hatzalah, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - Police have begun cracking down on dangerous PA drivers who ply the roads of Yehudah and Shomron with no regard for other drivers.

A report on Channel Two said that after years of ignoring poor driving by PA Arabs, police in recent weeks have begun a major campaign to catch drivers who speed, cross solid white lines, and do other things that endanger the public. At least 845 tickets have been issued since the campaign began, with extra police cruising the major roads in Yehudah and Shomron, and police helicopters alerting them to incidents of illegal road actions from the air.

According to statistics broadcast by Channel Two based on police data, 75 percent of accidents in Yehudah and Shomron involve PA-registered vehicles, and of the accidents that lead to fatal results or serious injuries of drivers and passengers, 90 percent involve PA-registered drivers.

In a statement, the Israel Police said that it will continue to enforce traffic laws in order to prevent actions “that cause accidents and endanger the public. Our goal is to change the culture of driving, both by educating drivers and restraining them from dangerous actions.”

Police have also been cracking down on illegal Arabs working in Israel, and overnight Thursday, the Yerushalayim District Police served a closure order on one of Abu Ghosh’s best-known establishments, the Lebanese Restaurant, for employing illegal Arabs. The business is to be closed for at least seven days, and files will be charged against its owners for employing Arabs from Palestinian Authority-controlled areas without a permit. Each violation could net business fines of NIS 10,000.

Seven Arabs rioters were injured overnight Thursday in the village of Beit Rima, located in central Shomron, Palestinian Authority sources said. The rioting came in the wake of an IDF arrest of a local Arab terrorist who had attempted to shoot soldiers several weeks ago. About 30 Arabs threw rocks and firebombs at soldiers, who responded with antiriot measures. No IDF soldiers were injured in the operation, officials said.