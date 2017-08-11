Fire Officials: 1 Dead in Crown Heights Apartment Building Fire

Friday, August 11, 2017 at 3:56 am |

NEW YORK (AP) - Fire officials said that one person has died and up to four others have been injured in a fire that roared through an apartment building in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

Officials say the fire broke out around 10:10 p.m., Thursday, in a six-story building at 451 Kingston Avenue. The fire broke out inside the second and third floors of the building. The building contains over 150 residential units. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

The name of the person who died has not been made public. Officials say the injured people have been taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition.

Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze. It took firefighters over half an hour to put out the fire.

