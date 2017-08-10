Texas Family Receives Vietnam War Dog Tag of Relative

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 4:24 pm |

Vietnam veteran Eddie Neas, left, and Magnolia resident Brian Dale Freed, right, hold the dog tag of Freed’s brother Vietnam veteran Lance Cpl. David Bruce Freed, who was killed in action, during a ceremony at Magnolia City Hall in Magnolia, Texas. (Michael Minasi/Houston Chronicle via AP)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (AP) - A New Jersey veteran who last year bought a U.S. serviceman’s dog tag from a peddler in Vietnam has presented the ID to Texas relatives of the Marine killed in action in 1968.

A brother of 19-year-old Lance Cpl. David Bruce Freed received the medal Tuesday night in ceremonies at Magnolia City Hall. Brian Freed of Magnolia, near Houston, says he was 10 years old when his brother died.

Ex-Marine Eddie Neas in March 2016 traveled to Vietnam, where he’d served, on an educational trip. Neas looked at a peddler’s wares and noticed a dog tag with “DB Freed” and “USMC.”

Neas spent the equivalent of $25 U.S. dollars for the tag. Online searches led to Freed’s relatives.

Freed is buried at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.