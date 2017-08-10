Ex NYC Councilman Ruben Wills Gets Prison for Corruption Conviction

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 5:13 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A former New York City councilman has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of stealing more than $30,000 in public campaign funds and state grant money meant for a charity.

Ruben Wills was sentenced Thursday to a term of two to six years. He also was ordered to pay about $38,000 in restitution and fines.

Prosecutors say Wills used the money to buy clothes and fancy purses, including a $750 Louis Vuitton handbag.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Wills’ attorney, Kevin O’Donnell says community service would have been more appropriate.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a fellow Democrat whose office brought the charges, says Wills betrayed the public trust and will now “pay the price.”

His conviction on public corruption crimes is being appealed.