OAS Head Signs Agreement on Cyber Cooperation

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 2:03 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with the& Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, who came to Israel for a one-day visit to deepen cooperation between Israel and the American states, focusing mainly on new technologies and cyber defense techniques.

During the meeting, the two signed a joint declaration of mutual cooperation between Israel and the OAS. The cooperation will focus& on cyber, water, disaster management, education and innovation.

Almagro was also scheduled to meet with heads of Israel’s cyber defense unit to explore the possibility of a joint training program with some OAS members.

Israel is not a member of the OAS but maintains observer status.