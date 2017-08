NYC Police Officer Shot While Responding to Call

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 7:51 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer has been shot and wounded in Brooklyn, but may have been saved from more serious harm by a bulletproof vest.

Police said officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person when a man opened fire.

Some shots hit the officer’s vest; another hit his arm. Police said the officer was being treated at a hospital.

The gunman was believed to be holed up inside a house.

A video feed from a news helicopter showed armed police officers with their guns drawn taking cover, first behind an ambulance and then behind an armored vehicle outside a home.