NJ Supreme Court Reverses Decades-Old Divorce Law

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 4:00 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Supreme Court has reversed a decades-old law in a landmark decision that makes the child the focus of divorce relocation proceedings.

The law centers on divorced parents who want to leave New Jersey with the child against the other parent’s wishes.

NJ.com reports the previous law focused on whether the move would “cause harm” to the child. After Tuesday’s ruling, divorced parents now must prove the move is in the child’s best interest.

The decision centers on a 2015 case where a father tried to keep his daughters from moving to Utah with his ex-wife. The attorney for the father says the ruling will make a large impact in future proceedings.

The attorney for the children’s mother has not responded to requests for comment.