IDF Shows Hi-Res Images of Hamas Terror Tunnels in Homes, Schools

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 5:25 am |

Locations of the entrances to terror tunnels in civilian structures in Gaza. (IDF Spokesperson)

YERUSHALAYIM - Hamas continues to prepare for war, continues to rebuild its terror tunnel infrastructure – and continues to build it in a way that inexorably intertwines the civilian population with the Hamas terror effort. The evidence for that, said IDF Southern Command head Eyal Zamir, is in high-resolution images he showed Wednesday night that specifically show entrances to terror tunnels in schools, hospitals and homes. The images were captured using high-resolution equipment on satellites and other aerial means, the army said.

“We have good intelligence on what Hamas is doing,” Zamir told reporters at a press conference, given in the wake of a Gaza Arab rocket attack on Ashkelon a day earlier. “Anyone in those homes or institutions endangers themselves and their families. Under international law, the buildings where these terror tunnels and military infrastructure are located become legitimate targets,” he said.

Hamas, he said, seeks to involve civilians as much as possible in its war efforts, in order to make it harder for the IDF to attack its infrastructure. In addition, Hamas gets the “benefit” of making the IDF look bad if it pursues destruction of this infrastructure within the civilian population. “This is the main thrust of Hamas’s ‘defense’ of Gaza,” said Zamir.

The military also published aerial photographs and coordinates of two Gaza buildings that it said Hamas was using as cover for tunnel networks. One of these, it said, is a Hamas member’s family home, linked to a mosque by a secret passage.

“These two targets, as far as I’m concerned, are legitimate military targets, and in the event that a new war begins, anybody in them is endangering himself and his family, and the responsibility [for their well-being] will fall on Hamas,” Zamir said in a separate briefing to foreign journalists.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the Israeli statements.

The Gaza border barrier, a new buffer zone within Israel’s territory, will cut off any existing tunnels and, with its sensors, detect any fresh digs. It is dozens of yards in width and will afford the IDF extra time to respond by depriving Hamas tunnelers of targets on the frontier.

The IDF also plans to build an underwater barrier in the Mediterranean to prevent infiltration from Gaza by sea. Hamas frogmen swam out to raid an Israeli army base up the coast during the 2014 war.

Israel does not expect a war in the near future, said Zamir. “According to our estimates, Hamas is still cautious about starting a new round. But they continue to prepare for it. Our policy is to keep the calm as much as possible, while presenting our strength to Hamas in order to convince it not to break that calm, giving us time to better prepare for the conflict when it comes. With that, we realize that the situation can change at any time, and we are prepared for that change.”