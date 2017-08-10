Five Palestinian Terrorists Arrested on Way to Carrying Out Attack

Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11:52 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - Five Palestinian terrorists on their way to carry out an attack in the Yerushalayim area were thwarted by Israel security forces on Thursday afternoon, according to media reports.

The five men, all from the Chevron region, were arrested in al-Eizariya, a Palestinian Authority-controlled city just east of the capital.

The arrest was a joint operation of the Yamam special unit of the Border Police and Israel Police.

Security forces caught the group, which they described as a “ticking bomb,” an imminent threat, after intelligence from the Shin Bet was relayed to police.