Work Begins on New LaGuardia Terminal Begins

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 8:01 pm |

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (L) smiles as Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian signs a lease during a news conference ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony of the construction on Delta Air Lines $4 billion, 37-gate facility at LaGuardia Airport, Tuesday, in Queens. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Work on a new $4 billion terminal at LaGuardia Airport is underway.

Delta and its partners will pay $3.6 billion for the new facility, with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey providing the remaining funding. The construction comes after the airline and the Port Authority agreed on a lease for the facility through 2050.

Cuomo says the project will generate significant jobs and, when completed, helped spur the entire regional economy.

The new terminal is a key part of Cuomo’s plans to modernize the aging airport.

The first gates at the new facility are expected to open next year.