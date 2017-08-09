Thursday Biggest Night for Locksmiths, Poll Shows

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 9:26 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - Thursday night is Israel’s big night out – and the biggest night for Israelis to get locked out, according to data from “The Professionals,” an organization that provides a platform for independent tradespeople like locksmiths, plumbers, and electricians to offer their services. Fully 25% of the “lockouts” – instances in which people lose their keys and are unable to get into their homes – occur on Thursday nights.

That’s probably due, the group said, to the fact that more people go out on Thursday nights. When people get locked out, they call a locksmith, and hence Thursday night is the busiest one for workers of that profession. Between 10% and 15% of lockout calls occur on Sunday through Wednesday nights; Saturday night was the least busy for locksmiths. Throughout the week, most lockouts occur in Tel Aviv, which is fortunate, as about a quarter of Israel’s locksmiths are based in the city.

If you need an air conditioner fixed, however, it’s better to live in Rishon LeTzion, according to the group; 11% of air conditioner technicians live there, the highest concentration of workers in that profession in any one town. For plumbing and electrical work, Holon is the place to be, with 7% and 10% of those professions respectively.