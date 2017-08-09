NY State Sen. Squadron Resigning Over ‘Special Interests’

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 4:23 pm |

State Sen. Daniel Squadron (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - New York state Senator Daniel Squadron, a Democrat who represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, says that he is resigning because “a sliver of heavily invested special interests” wields too much power in Albany.

Squadron says he is leaving New York’s legislature to launch a national political reform initiative.

Squadron announced his resignation Wednesday in an op-ed piece in the Daily News.

He says Democrats have repeatedly been denied control of the state Senate “by cynical political deals, despite winning an electoral majority.”

Squadron was referring to the Independent Democratic Conference, a breakaway faction that collaborates with Senate Republicans.

The senator also complained about what he called “loophole-riddled campaign finance rules and a governor-controlled budget process.”

Squadron was first elected to the state Senate in 2008. His last day will be Friday.