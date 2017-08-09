NJ Cop Dies When Motorcycle Hits Deer

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 4:16 pm |

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer driving home from work was killed when his motorcycle struck a deer,

The collision occurred in Wayne around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents who live nearby heard the crash and found Pompton Lakes officer Peter Kamper Jr. unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The 40-year-old officer had worked a four-hour fill-in shift shortly before the crash occurred. Kamper lived in Wayne and was a 13-year veteran of the Pompton Lakes force, where he was assigned to the patrol division.

Authorities say two Pompton Lakes officers who responded to the scene to assist Wayne police learned upon arrival that the victim was Kamper.