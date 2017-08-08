Israel Broadens Entry Permit Policy to Help Gaza

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 5:11 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Israeli authorities relaxed certain restrictions on the entry of Palestinians from eastern Yerushalayim into Gaza, according to media reports on Tuesday.

“Access is allowed to businessmen and others who want to improve and strengthen the economy, infrastructure and humanitarian conditions of the Gaza Strip,” a statement issued by COGAT, the Defense Ministry agency that liaises with the Palestinians on civil affairs, said.

In an Arabic-language social media post late Monday, COGAT said it would allow in “businessmen and others who want to improve…conditions” there.

Until now, residents of eastern Yerushalayim could only enter the Hamas-run enclave for strictly humanitarian reasons, and on an individual basis, a spokesperson for COGAT said.

However, no more than 150 such permits will be granted at a time.