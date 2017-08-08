Goldin Family Threatens Appeal to High Court

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 5:11 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The family of Hadar Goldin, Hy”d, has threatened to appeal to the High Court if the government does not follow through on a promise to apply pressure on Hamas to release the bodies of their son and Oron Shaul, who were killed in Operation Protective Edge in 2014, according to Ynet on Tuesday.

They charge that the Israeli government has failed to implement three measures agreed upon unanimously by the Cabinet in January: not to return the bodies of Hamas terrorists killed during attacks on Israelis, to bury the bodies in a cemetery for enemy dead, and to impose stricter conditions on Hamas terrorists in Israeli prisons, along with restrictions on the transfer of goods into Gaza.

The measures were to be in effect until Hamas returned the soldiers’ bodies.

However, Israeli authorities have returned approximately 30 bodies of terrorists over the last six months, without giving the Goldins an opportunity to object.

Attorneys for the Goldin family appealed to the prime minister and defense minister on Tuesday, demanding that the government implement the measures, and to ensure that the Goldins are given at least 72 hours advance notice on any decision to return terrorists’ bodies.

If there is no change in the situation, the Goldin family intends to turn to the High Court to intervene for them.