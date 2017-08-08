Ex-Fiat Chrysler Financial Analyst Pleads Guilty in Scheme

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 7:34 pm |

Jerome Durden leaves U.S. District Court in Detroit on Friday. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - A former Fiat Chrysler financial analyst, who federal prosecutors say helped illegally funnel worker training funds over a number of years, has pleaded guilty in the case.

Jerome Durden entered the pleas on Tuesday, in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor, to charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and failure to file a tax return. As part of a plea agreement, he faces up to 37 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Durden’s attorney Judith Gracey told The Detroit News he’s “doing the right thing.”

Prosecutors in July announced charges. Former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli was indicted in an alleged conspiracy involving United Auto Workers union vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

Iacobelli and Morgan are awaiting trial.