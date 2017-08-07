Report: Indictment Expected Against Mrs. Netanyahu

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 2:39 pm |

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara Netanyahu will soon face indictment for using public funds for her private housekeeping expenses, Channel 2 News reported on Monday night.

According to the report, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has decided to seek an indictment in the coming days.

Mrs. Netanyahu was interrogated most recently at National Fraud Squad headquarters near Tel Aviv last week in connection with unauthorized expenditures for personal needs at the couple’s official and private residences.

She is said to be facing four separate charges, for receiving goods under false pretenses, falsifying documents, and breach of trust.

The most serious involves the hiring of electrician Avi Fahima, a Likud Central Committee member. A committee charged with overseeing residence expenditures — and which included the Prime Minister’s Office legal adviser — ruled against the hiring of Fahima, but he was employed nonetheless.

The investigation has been ongoing since 2015, following allegations printed in a 2015 report by State Comptroller Yosef Shapira, and has provided material for stories in the Israeli media off and on ever since.

Yossi Cohen, Sara Netanyahu’s lawyer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.