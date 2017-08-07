N. Korea Vows Harsh Retaliation Against Fresh U.N. Sanctions

Monday, August 7, 2017 at 3:23 am |

A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP/Reuters) - North Korea said it will launch “thousands-fold” revenge against the United States over the adoption of tough U.N. sanctions imposed after its intercontinental ballistic launches.

The North’s statement issued Monday came two days after the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions to punish the North including a ban on coal and other exports worth over $1 billion.

The North’s statement said the sanctions were caused by a “heinous U.S. plot to isolate and stifle” North Korea.

It says the U.N. sanctions will never force the country to negotiate over its nuclear program or to give up its nuclear drive.

The government statement reiterated Pyongyang’s previous stance that it will never place its nuclear program on the negotiating table as long as the United States maintains a hostile policy against the North. It did not detail what action it would take.

“There is no bigger mistake than the United States believing that its land is safe across the ocean,” KCNA, the North’s official news agency, said.

It says it will take “action of justice” but didn’t elaborate.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the support of China and Russia for the latest sanctions sent a strong message to North Korea about what was expected of it.

“When the conditions are right then we can sit and have a dialogue around the future of North Korea so they feel secure and prosper economically,” Tillerson told reporters at a regional security meeting in Manila.

“The best signal that North Korea can give us that they are prepared to talk would be to stop these missile launches,” said Tillerson, adding that “other means of communications” were open to Pyongyang.

North Korea has long accused the United States and South Korea of escalating tensions by conducting military drills. North and South Korea are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.