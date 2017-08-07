Hilula of Rabi Yose Haglili Marked in Dalton

Tefillos at the kever of the Tanna Rabi Yose Haglili, during the hilula in Moshav Dalton, northern Israel, Sunday night, 15 Av. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen, shlita, (C.) attends the hilula in Moshav Dalton, Sunday night. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)