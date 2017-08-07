Want up-to-the-
ט"ו אב תשע"ז
| Monday, August 7, 2017
Hilula of Rabi Yose Haglili Marked in Dalton
Monday, August 7, 2017 at 7:05 am |
ט"ו אב תשע"ז
Tefillos
at the
kever
of the
Tanna
Rabi Yose Haglili, during the
hilula
in Moshav Dalton, northern Israel, Sunday night, 15 Av. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Hagaon Harav Shalom Cohen,
shlita
, (C.) attends the
hilula
in Moshav Dalton, Sunday night. (David Cohen/Flash90)
