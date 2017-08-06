Two Small-Plane Crashes in NJ Over Weekend

Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 3:47 pm |

GREEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - State police say a pilot was killed when a small plane crashed near a New Jersey airport Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Green Township. The pilot was alone in the aircraft when the crash occurred near Airport Road, which is not far from Trinca Airport. It’s not clear if the plane had taken off from that site or if it was headed to the airport when it went down.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just 12 hours earlier, another small plane crashed in New Jersey. NJ.com reports that the single-engine Piper PA-28 plane was headed from Blairstown Airport to Sky Manor Airport when it crashed and caught fire about a half-mile northeast of Sky Manor Airport, near Pittstown, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The pilot, Kyle Dalrymple, and the two passengers, Clinton Campbell and Wendy Race, were conscious and out of the plane when emergency responders arrived. All three were flown to hospitals and treated for undisclosed injuries.

Federal authorities are investigating the causes of both crashes.