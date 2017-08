Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 11:01 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - A horrific tragedy struck the Monsey community Sunday afternoon, when a 14-month-old boy was hit and and killed by a taxi backing out of a driveway on Johanna Lane, according to Ramapo Police.

The toddler was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries at around 5:00 p.m., and was later niftar.

Ramapo Police tell The Journal News that the taxi driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.