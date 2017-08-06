Four Shot in Lakewood Sports Complex, Appears to Be Gang-Related

Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 1:07 am |

New Jersey media outlets reported Saturday night on a shooting that was said to have taken place at the Frank Bartolf Sports Complex on Brook Road in Lakewood at about 10 P.M., leaving four people injured.

A neighbor told Hamodia that the municipal park is closed during evening hours but that various gangs habitually use the secluded area as a staging ground for late-night parties and hijinks that appear to have gone wrong this time.

He noted that there is a shul which houses a yeshiva across from the entrance to the park but that b’chasdei Shamayim no one from the community seems to have been near the scene of the incident.