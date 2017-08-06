Christie: Trump Welcome to Stay at State-Owned Beach House

Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 4:06 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says President Donald Trump has a standing offer to stay at the state-owned beach house that Mr. Christie was sharply criticized for using during a state government shutdown.

The Republican governor made the comment Sunday on CNN.

Mr. Christie is a close political ally of Mr. Trump, who arrived in New Jersey on Friday afternoon for a 17-day trip to his private golf club in Bedminster.

Mr. Christie said the president is welcome “any time he wants” at the residence at Island Beach State Park. But it’s not clear if Mr. Trump plans to take him up on the offer.

Mr. Christie made international headlines after he was photographed enjoying the beach with his family while the park was shuttered during the three-day shutdown in July.