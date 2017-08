Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 4:38 pm |

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) - A conservation group says two dead dolphins have washed ashore on eastern Long Island.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society tells Newsday that the dolphins were found Friday afternoon on Southampton beaches.

Necropsies were conducted on the two male bottlenose dolphins to determine whether they were suffering from diseases or toxins.

The conservation society says both dolphins were missing their flukes when they were found.