BDE: Habachur Shimon Hillel Blumenfeld, Z”l

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11:59 am |

Shimon Hillel Blumenfeld, a young bachur from Boro Park who was a talmid of Novominsker Yeshiva, was tragically niftar Thursday night, after a courageous battle with a dreaded illness since he was five years old.

Shimon Hillel was the son of Yitzchak and Mindy Blumenfeld, devoted Belzer chassidim.

The levayah will be held Friday at 12:30 p.m., in Park Slope Estates in Hurleyville, N.Y.

Shivah will be observed Sunday and Monday in Park Slope Estates unit 89, and Tuesday and Wednesday at 1619 58th Street in Boro Park.

Yehi zichro baruch.