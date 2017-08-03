Security Forces Unveil Hamas Cash Smuggling Plot

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 5:41 am |

Masked Hamas terrorists take part in a military show in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa, File)

YERUSHALAYIM - In an extensive and ongoing investigation, the Shin Bet, IDF and Israel Police have uncovered a “money trail” that involved the transfer of cash from Hamas agents in Turkey to Chevron. At least $200,000 was transferred in this manner, the agencies said in a statement Thursday.

The group began operating in 2016, headed by a top Hamas terrorist and member of the Hamas central committee from Chevron named Mahmad Maher Badar. Badar recruited two agents – Muazav Hashlamon and Taha Ottman, both Chevron residents.

The two were sent to Turkey on a “business trip,” where they were to organize the Turkish end of the money smuggling scheme. They were assisted by several smugglers, who actively moved the cash to Gaza. Among the methods of smuggling were carrying the cash into Chevron via Jordan, and sending the cash via international overnight mail services in the guise of paperwork for international aid organizations. The money was used for payments to families of terrorists in Israeli prisons.

Among those assisting in the scam was Majad Jaba, a terrorist who had been released in the deal to free IDF soldier Gilad Shalit. The Hamas agent in Turkey in charge of gathering “donations” for Gaza was Nasser Alladin, also released in the Shalit deal.

A release from the Shin Bet showing the tactics of the gang.

The Shin Bet said that the smuggling project “reflects the unceasing efforts of Hamas agents in Turkey and Gaza to increase terror efforts by Hamas in Yehudah and Shomron. We will continue to act against these efforts and prevent the terror activities of Hamas here, in Gaza, and abroad.”