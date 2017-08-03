Russia: Truce to Go Into Effect in Another Syria ‘Safe Zone’

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 6:52 am |

Islamic State fighters take cover during a battle against Syrian government forces on a road between Homs and Palmyra, Syria. (AP via IS Website, File)

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Defense Ministry says a cease-fire has been agreed on in another of the four planned safe zones in war-torn Syria.

The Ministry’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, says the truce should go into effect at noon on Thursday in the rebel-held area north of the city of Homs.

Earlier, truces already went into effect in other areas of the four zones.

The truces are taking hold even as U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces are battling to rout Islamic State terrorists from their self-declared capital of Raqqa.

Russia and Iran, both supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebels fighting Syrian government forces, agreed on a plan in May to establish four “de-escalation” zones in Syria, pressing Assad’s air force to halt flights over the designated areas.