Privacy Law for Mossad Spies Gets Committee OK

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 2:39 pm |

Head of the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee Avi Dichter. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Proposed legislation to criminalize unauthorized publication of personal information about Mossad employees won unanimous approval on Thursday at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Arutz Sheva reported.

Disclosure of information allowing Mossad workers or their families to be identified will be considered confidential once the act takes effect. Until now, only information which had been actively censored was considered secret.

Accessing, gathering, preparing, recording, maintaining or passing identifying information of will become an offense punishable by prison.

Regarding former Mossad employees, and whether they can introduce themselves to others or list work experience in Mossad on their CV’s, the Mossad’s legal adviser told the committee that criteria are being formulated to permit this under certain conditions.

Committee chairman Avi Dichter (Likud), a former director of Shin Bet, said the members will review the recommended procedures within the next six months.