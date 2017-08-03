King Abdullah to Overfly Israel on Way to Ramallah

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 5:36 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Jordanian officials have notified the Prime Minister’s Office and the IDF that a helicopter carrying King Abdullah II to Ramallah for a visit with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will likely be flying through Israeli airspace on Monday.

The royal helicopter will be escorted by two other Jordanian helicopters.

The visit, in its final planning stages, is intended to show support for Abbas. Abdullah is not expected to stop in Yerushalayim, but Israeli officials said that if he should change his mind, they would welcome his visit.

Amman confirmed that a visit to Abbas of a few hours was being planned, but that the final date and time has not yet been determined.