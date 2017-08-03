Asia Shares Fall as Apple’s Glossy Earnings Effect Fades

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 5:18 am |

A man stands in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, on Thursday. (AP Photo/Sherry Zheng)

TOKYO (AP) - Asian markets mostly fell Thursday as the rally from news of Apple’s strong earnings that spurred record highs for the Dow Jones industrial average faded. Myriad worries over China’s rising debt, weaker commodity prices and possible rising tensions between Beijing and Washington overshadowed regional markets.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 percent to 20,029.26. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.2 percent to 5,735.10. South Korea’s Kospi sank 1.7 percent to 2,386.85. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.2 percent to 27,538.02, while the Shanghai Composite skidded 0.7 percent to 3,262.99.

The Dow rose 0.2 percent to a record 22,016.24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, a much broader market measure used by most professional investors, added less than 0.1 percent to 2,477.57. The Nasdaq composite was flat at 6,362.65. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 1.1 percent to 1,412.90.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 26 cents to $49.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It added 43 cents to $49.59 overnight. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 27 cents to $52.09 a barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 110.63 yen from 110.69 yen late Wednesday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.1852 from $1.1856.