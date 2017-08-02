Regional Briefs – August 2, 2017

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 5:34 pm |

Fire Forces 13 Families Out Of Spring Valley Apartments

SPRING VALLEY – Thirteen families consisting of 53 people were homeless Tuesday night after a fire quickly spread through the structure, the Journal News reported. The apartment was fully engulfed in flames and five cats were killed.

Man Injured in Mystery Doorstep Package Blast Dies

QUEENS – An elderly man who opened a mysterious oatmeal container-shaped package that exploded died Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. George Wray, 73, had found the package on his doorstep Friday; it was rigged to detonate when opened.

Town Pays $35,000 to Settle False Drunk Driving Arrest

MANASQUAN, N.J. – The town of Manasquan paid $35,000 to settle a lawsuit with a man who claims he was falsely arrested on a drunken driving charge, the Asbury Park Press reported. Michael Mylod says Detective Adam Pharo planted a beer can and administered an inaccurate sobriety test.

Man Drowns While Retrieving Hat That Blew Away

JEFFERSON, N.J. – A man who jumped from a pontoon boat into a lake to retrieve his hat drowned on Saturday in front of the horrified eyes of 10 relatives, The Associated Press reported. Bo Long, 51, was on Lake Hopatcong when his hat blew off. He turned the boat around, shut off the engine and jumped in the water without a life jacket.

NJ Family That Won $429.6M Lottery Opens Foundation

TRENTON – The New Jersey family that won a $429.6 million Powerball jackpot last year opened Wednesday a grant-making foundation, The Associated Press reported. Pearlie Mae Smith and her seven adult children collectively donated $16 million of their winnings to various Trenton charities.

Remains of WWII Pilot From Queens Identified

QUEENS – The remains of a WWII pilot was identified Monday, 73 years after he was killed in combat during a dogfight over Bonn, Germany, The Associated Press reported. The remains of 2nd Lt. Charles Carlson of Queens, 24, was found last year by History Flight.