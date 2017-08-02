King Abdullah to Give Waqf $1.4 Million

YERUSHALAYIM - Jordan’s King Abdullah II has decided to donate 1 million Jordanian dinars ($1.4 million) to the Waqf, the Islamic authority that administers the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Har HaBayis, according to media reports on Wednesday.
Most of the money will be allocated for an Islamic museum at the site, but part will cover a 300-dinar grant to Waqf employees.
Jordan, which acts as custodian of the site and funds the Waqf, played a key role in negotiating with Israel to end the recent crisis after Israel installed new security measures in response to the killing there of two Israeli policemen in a terrorist attack on July 14.
Earlier Wednesday, Abdullah said his government was “closely monitoring the situation in Yerushalayim. The challenge is a political one, not just security.”