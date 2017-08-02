Harav Edelstein’s Bein Hazmanim Call to Bachurim: Make a Kiddush Hashem

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 7:48 am |

Harav Edelstein’s letter.

Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas, Yeshivas Ponevez, in an open letter to all yeshivah bachurim concerning the bein hazmanim period, has called on them to set aside fixed times for Torah study, not to visit places where there are nisyonos, and to make a kiddush Hashem in their behavior.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s letter was also signed by Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, shlita, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, and Hagaon Harav Dov Landau, shlita.

The letter was read out to thousands of bachurim at an atzeres held on Motzoei Shabbos at the Tamir Halls in Yerushalayim.