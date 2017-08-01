Yoni Hikind to Challenge Kalman Yeger for NYC Council Seat

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 11:08 pm |

Yoni Hikind (Yoni Hikind campaign)

BROOKLYN - Yoni Hikind, the son of long-time New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind, will be running in November for the New York City Council’s 44th District seat, currently held by the retiring David Greenfield. Hikind will be running on the Our Neighborhood line, a new party that he created for this election. He will face Kalman Yeger, who will be running on the Democratic and other party lines.

Shortly after he made his announcement Tuesday night, Hikind told Hamodia that he plans to “focus on the people and the very real needs of the community.”

Hikind made his pitch to voters in an online video: “I grew up and lived in this district my entire life, and I’ve been witness to a father who gave me front-row access to demonstrations of what it means to truly care and moser nefesh for people,” he said in the video. “In my home, more than anything else, making a difference in people’s lives was the single-most important lesson taught to me.”

In the video, Hikind said that his campaign for the seat is actually an interview by a person applying for a job opening.

“It is you that would be electing me, G-d willing, and you who would then be my boss. Therefore, it is you … [by whom] I must interview.

Hikind said that he wants to “take the politics out of politics,” and make it “only about people.”

“I’ve seen a lot in politics, and often it’s politics first and many of the people they are supposed to serve unfortunately last,” he said. “It’s sad but true, [and] it’s unacceptable.”

Hikind says he will not be like the politicians who make grandiose campaign pledges that they they are unable to carry out once elected. Instead, he promises to give the constituents “sincerity and devotion, transparency and honesty, and complete dedication to work day and night to do everything I can to bring good to our neighborhoods.”