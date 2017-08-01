Regional Briefs – August 1, 2017

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 7:00 pm |

Newark Has Near-Miss Between Drone and Jetliner

NEWARK – A drone got too close to a jetliner arriving from Switzerland on an approach to Newark Airport Sunday, WNBC reported. The United Airlines flight was 850 feet away from the drone when air traffic control alerted the flight crew.

2 Rikers Guards Suspended After Inmate Escapes

NEW YORK – Two Rikers Island guards were suspended without pay for at least 30 days Sunday after a brief escape by an inmate last week, the Daily News reported. Inmates distracted the guards while Naquan Hill, 24, jumped over a fence. He was caught eight hours later elsewhere on the island.

Tortoise Back With Owner After Wandering Away

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. – The owners of a 77-pound tortoise found on the side of a Long Island road claimed their wayward, slow-moving pet Thursday afternoon, a day after the African spurred tortoise’s disappearance, Newsday reported. The family said “Tito” got loose after someone left the gate open.

Comptroller: NY’s Financial Outlook Uncertain

ALBANY – Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is sounding the fiscal alarm, saying in a report Friday that New York faces increased financial challenges, The Associated Press reported. He cited uncertainty about Obamacare and lower-than-expected tax revenue.