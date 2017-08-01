Police Arrest Suspect of Burning Crown Heights ‘Mitzvah Bus’

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 2:08 pm |

The torched iconic Mitzvah Bus. (Yaacov Behrman)

NYPD announced Monday that they have arrested a man who set fire to the iconic Mitzvah Bus in June.

The man was named by police as Joseph Jackson, 30-year-old male, from Brooklyn. He was charged for arson and criminal mischief after he was caught on camera setting alight the bus in East Flatbush.

The man is a known pyromaniac, and he was once arrested in Queens for torching a building in Laurelton, sources told the NY Post.

Jackson also has known mental health problems and had been living in a homeless shelter when he set the Mitzvah Bus on fire.

Officers took him into custody early Monday morning.