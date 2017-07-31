Want up-to-the-
ח' אב תשע"ז
Monday, July 31, 2017
Community
Tisha B'av in Warsaw
Tisha B’av in Warsaw
Monday, July 31, 2017 at 5:27 pm |
ח' אב תשע"ז
For the first time, the Jewish Community of Warsaw read the Book of Eicha at the Warsaw Ghetto Monument on the back side underneath the bas-relief of the exile of the Jews.