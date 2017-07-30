Regional Briefs – July 30, 2017

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 6:55 pm |

Stidents Dig at Underground Railroad Sites Upstate

ALBANY – Archaeology students are excavating sites in Albany’s Arbor Hill neighborhood linked to the Underground Railroad, the Times-Union reported. The project is focusing on the home of a couple who hosted significant gatherings of the anti-slavery movement.

2 Injured After Box Truck Careens Into Storefront

BROOKLYN – A box truck struck a parked vehicle in East Flatbush Thursday before accelerating and crashing into a storefront, The Associated Press reported. The driver of the truck and a person in the vehicle were hospitalized. The truck nearly hit multiple people who were walking near the store.

Divers Rescue Man Trapped In Muddy Rockland Marsh

PIERMONT, N.Y. – Firefighter divers rescued a hiker who fell about 25 feet Thursday and became stuck in a marsh, The Associated Press reported. The divers crawled through 50 feet of water and carried the injured man back to a police boat in a rescue basket.

Thrill Ride Crash Prompts Re-inspections for NY State Fair

SYRACUSE – Certain rides at the New York State Fair which opens Aug. 23 will be re-inspected in the wake of a fatal accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair last week, The Associated Press reported. The type of ride in the Ohio accident isn’t scheduled to be at the New York fair but some rides are managed by the same company.

Murder Suspect Nabbed After Refusing to Pay Cabbie

MASSENA, N.Y. – Police were able to capture a man wanted for murder in New Jersey after he took a taxi in Syracuse and refused to pay the driver for the 160-mile fare, The Associated Press reported. A records check Friday revealed Keshawn Sparkman, 20, to be on a warrant in the July 3 slaying.

NY Water Taxi Hits Pier; Minor Injuries Reported

NEW YORK – A New York Water Taxi made a hard landing on a Manhattan dock Friday afternoon, with some passengers suffering minor injuries, The Associated Press reported. The Water Taxi is a privately owned sightseeing service.