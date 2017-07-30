Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 6:00 am |

Rabbi Avraham Halperin, z”l, noted baal tzedakah and baal chessed, was niftar in New York on Shabbos at the age of 80.

Born in Teves 5697/1937, Reb Avraham was the eldest son of Harav Nachum Yoel Halperin, one of the leaders of the chareidi community in Tel Aviv, and his mother Hadassah.

His paternal grandfather was Harav Yaakov Halperin, founder of the Zichron Meir neighborhood in Bnei Brak, named for Hagaon Harav Meir Shapiro, zt”l, who was a Tchortkover Chassid.

The family were close Chassidim of the Tchortkover Rebbes, zy”a, and other Rebbes of the Ruzhin dynasty.

Reb Avraham kept the connection to the Ruzhiner Rebbes.

He lived in Manhattan’s West End, and was known for his philanthropic work on behalf of mosdos haTorah, as well as serving as the chairman of Keren Hashvi’is – a position he assumed after his father’s passing.

Aside for his tzedakah and chessed, Reb Avraham was also known as a talmid chacham.

In line with his grandfather’s work on behalf of Bnei Brak, Reb Avraham was involved with the development of the city.

In recent months, Reb Avraham was hospitalized with a serious illness, and he was niftar on Shabbos.

He is survived by, lhbch”l, his wife, five children and many grandchildren.

The levayah will be held Sunday morning at 11 a.m. from Shomrei Hadas chapel in Boro Park and will continue to Eretz Yisrael, where he will be buried in Bnei Brak’s Shomrei Shabbos cemetery in the Zichron Meir neighborhood.

Yehi zichro baruch.