New Date for Removal of Haifa Ammonia: September 18

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 4:13 am |

Haifa Chemicals’ ammonia tank in the Haifa Bay area. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

YERUSHALAYIM - The long-running saga of unsafe ammonia storage in Haifa Port appears to be nearing an end. The High Court has rejected an appeal by the state to reconsider an order to drain the ammonia in the facility, which was deemed unsafe by the court in previous decisions, until alternative short-term storage options could be developed. The court had ordered the facility to be put out of commission by mid-August, pending the appeal, which has now been rejected. The final date set by the court for removal of the ammonia is now September 18th.

The court criticized Haifa Chemicals’ foot-dragging on moving the ammonia to an alternative facility. “Had they acted sooner they could have found a way to safely store the ammonia by now. We are hopeful that with this decision the danger that hovers over the residents of Haifa will now be removed.” In a statement, the Haifa Municipality said that it “congratulates the court for rejecting the position of the state, which by some circumstance was the same as that of Haifa Chemicals, and has ordered that the ammonia vats be emptied.”

The government is set to discuss the decision on Sunday in light of threats by the owner of Haifa Chemicals, Jules Trump, to shut down the company’s operations altogether and fire the hundreds of workers who are employed at the Haifa facility. Those workers have been receiving a salary, but have not been working, for the past three months.

The issue of where to store the ammonia has been a hot topic for years. In 2013, the Environment Ministry approved a plan to move it to a less-populated area of the Negev, because of fears that a leak or other incident could endanger the health and lives of the 800,000 residents of the region. The matter has been a cause celebré for environmental groups for decades, who have organized many petitions, protests and marches over the years to move the facility.

Last month, the government decided to resolve the ongoing dilemma of how to supply Israeli industry with ammonia by building a new storage facility in southern Israel. The storage facility will be built in the Rotem industrial zone, near Be’er Sheva. The new facility, government officials said, will provide a long-term solution for the ammonia needs of Israeli industry.

Until the facility is built, the ammonia will be stored in small ships off the coast of Haifa. The ships will each hold only several weeks’ supply of ammonia, so that in the event of a leak or other problem, the environmental damage could be easily controlled. The project will require anticipating the needs of customers and delivering the ammonia and will be implemented until the Rotem facility is ready. The ammonia will be transferred to land via a dedicated pipeline.

That will take several years, but government officials said they would do everything possible to push the plan through. Environment Minister Ze’ev Elkin said he would seek exemptions from certain planning procedures that would usually require the approval of various planning boards, in conjunction with local officials in the Rotem region. An environmental impact study has already been planned and will be expedited, and any issues that would prevent the establishment of the facility will be resolved quickly, Elkin pledged.

According to the government, the ammonia stored in the facilities is essential in in the production of many industrial and consumer items, such as fertilizers, cement, paper, medicines, food products and much more. Many of those industrial concerns are located in the Haifa area, and transporting the ammonia from elsewhere would be impractical, according to officials. In May, the government approved a plan to allow Haifa Chemicals to store ammonia off the coast of Haifa in dedicated ships. However, the court rejected that plan as well. The plan to store ammonia in small ships has not been tested in court yet. A previous plan to store the ammonia in large ships was rejected as well.