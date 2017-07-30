Motorists Continue to See Higher Gas Prices in New Jersey

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 5:51 pm |

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Motorists continue to see slightly higher prices at the pumps in New Jersey.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.36. That’s up 2 cents from last week.

Motorists were paying $1.95 for gas at this time last year. A 23-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase went into effect Nov. 1.

This marks the third straight week that gas prices have risen in New Jersey.

The national average gas price on Friday was $2.30, up 2 cents from last week. That’s higher than the national average from a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.14.

AAA says the pump price increases are due to rising crude oil prices and increased demand for gas as more people head out on vacation.