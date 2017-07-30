Israeli Pressure Led to Return of Security Cooperation

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 5:36 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The blunt Israeli threat to cut off all economic and humanitarian contact with the Palestinian Authority within a short time, if it would continue playing games about freezing security cooperation, brought Mahmoud Abbas to announce the return to cooperation, however slowly, within about a week.

Meanwhile, riots and protests stemming from events at Har HaBayis continued in Yehudah and Shomron on Sunday, though the numbers involved get smaller each day.

There were numerous incidents of stone-throwing at Israeli vehicles, but b’chasdei Shamayim, no injuries were reported, though cars sustained considerable damage.

Overnight, some 15 persons wanted in connection with terror activities and violent rioting were apprehended in raids by the IDF, police and border police units.