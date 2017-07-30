IDF Confiscates Car, Cash From Family of Henkin Murderers

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 2:45 am |

Rabbi Eitam Henkin, Hy”d.

YERUSHALAYIM -

IDF troops overnight Motzoei Shabbos confiscated cash and a car from the family of one of the terrorists who killed Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin, H”yd, on Chol Hamoed Sukkos in 2015. The items confiscated were worth tens of thousands of shekels, and were acquired by the family from money they received from terrorist organizations and the Palestinian Authority as payment for their son’s terrorist act. The money was set to be used to rebuild the family house that the IDF tore down after the terror attack, the army said.

The car in which Eitam and Naama Henkin were shot dead in a terror attack on October 1, 2015. (IDF Spokesperson)

The Henkins were murdered in a shooting attack on the road between Itamar and Elon Moreh in Shomron on October 1, 2015. IDF troops several days later arrested five terrorists, who under questioning admitted that they had planned and participated in the murders. Eitam Henkin was killed as he protected his four children in the back seat.

Police on Motzoei Shabbos arrested an Arab from the village of Yatta in the south Chevron Hills who was found to be carrying a knife. The Arab was driving in a vehicle and attempted to evade an IDF checkpoint by driving on a dirt path in a field. Soldiers pursued the vehicle and searched it, finding the knife and arresting the 18-year-old driver.

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos , security officials said they arrested 15 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.