Atlantic City Rail-Line Service Partly Suspended After Crash

Sunday, July 30, 2017 at 6:49 pm |

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit says Atlantic City Rail Line service will remain suspended for two weeks between Philadelphia and Cherry Hill following an accident where a garbage truck struck a rail bridge.

Agency officials made the announcement Sunday, two days after the crash occurred in Pennsauken. They say the accident caused extensive track damage.

Substitute bus service was set up after the crash and will continue to operate while the track repairs are made. Officials also say Atlantic City rail line tickets and passes will be cross-honored on PATCO, River Line light rail and all NJ Transit bus routes in southern Jersey.

NJ Transit says trains will continue to operate between Atlantic City and Cherry Hill.