Friday, July 28, 2017 at 3:26 am |

Tefillos at the kever of the Arizal, Thursday night in Tzfas. (Chadashot24)

The 445th yahrtzeit of the Arizal, Harav Yitzchak Luria, was marked at his kever in the old cemetery in Tzfas.

Many thousands traveled to Tzfas to daven at his kever on the yahrtzeit, 5 Av, Thursday night and Friday. The tefillos were led by Rabbanim, Rebbes and many mekubalim.