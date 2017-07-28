1 Person Dead, 4 Wounded in Stabbing Attack at Hamburg Market

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 1:01 pm |

Police investigators work at the scene of the knife attack in a supermarket in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. (Reuters/Morris Mac Matzen)

BERLIN (AP) - A man with a knife fatally stabbed one person at a supermarket Friday in Hamburg, Germany, and wounded four others as he fled, police said. He was then arrested.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed one person, who died at the scene, police said. As he fled, he wounded another four people. He was overwhelmed by passersby and slightly injured in the process, police said. Officers then arrested the man.

Police spokesman Timo Zill said authorities are investigating all options in the attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife, the news agency dpa reported.

Police said they don’t yet have any information on the assailant’s motive but there was no indication there was more than one attacker.