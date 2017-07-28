IDF Delivers Demolition Orders to Family of Chalamish Murderer

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 2:49 am |

A member of the Zaka Rescue and Recovery team is seen behind a bullet hole in a window as he works inside the Salomon family home, July 22. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

YERUSHALAYIM - The IDF on Thursday night delivered a demolition order to the family of Omar Abd al-Jalil, the terrorist who killed three Israelis, Hy”d, last Friday night in the Binyamin-region town of Chalamish. The family has 72 hours to appeal to the High Court in order to prevent the demolition, or to evacuate the premises in preparation for the demolition.

IDF soldiers on Tuesday night arrested al-Jalil’s mother, who is to be indicted on charges of incitement to terrorism and supporting an act of terror, after she gave numerous interviews in the media praising her son as a “martyr” whose only motivation was “to defend Al-Aqsa.”

In addition, soldiers in a search of the house found several thousand shekels that the family had received as payments from Hamas or the Palestinian Authority in recognition of their son’s terror attack.

Murdered in that attack were Yosef Salomon, Hy”d, age 70, his daughter Chaya Salomon, Hy”d, age 46, and Elad Salomon, Hy”d, age 36. The family had gathered for Shabbos in the home of Yosef, the family patriarch, to celebrate the birth of a grandson. The family had just finished dinner, and were preparing to welcome residents for a shalom zachor. The terrorist found an open door, and the Salomons did not realize that they were in danger until he began stabbing, as they thought he had come for the shalom zachor.

Overnight Thursday, security officials said they arrested 7 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.